Maharashtra Leads In Providing Necessary Skilled Manpower To Industries Abroad: CM Fadnavis

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that Maharashtra leads in providing necessary skilled manpower to industries aboard.

However, he suggested that keeping in mind the need for skilled manpower required by industries abroad, courses should be included in the training accordingly.

Along with government industrial training institutes (ITIs), an efficient mechanism should be created for private industrial training institutes as well, the Chief Minister added.

Short-term courses implemented through ITIs should be implemented more effectively, he said.

He directed that a review of all the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed by the state administration should be done on the "Chief Minister dashboard".

He was speaking at a review meeting of the Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Department.

CM Fadnavis said that keeping in mind the need for skilled manpower abroad today, this department should start such courses as per the time.

"An efficient mechanism should be created to implement the MoU signed for increasing employment. All the information from a person's admission to a skill course to the completion of the course should be checked digitally. Necessary improvements should be made to transform government ITIs into world-class skill centres. The skill development department should take guidance from Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA)," he added.

Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha gave information about various schemes and initiatives being implemented by the department.

Courses like solar technician, electric vehicle mechanic, additive manufacturing (3D Printing), drone technician, industrial robotics, AI Programming Assistant will be started in ITI.

Minister Lodha also said that courses will be prepared for urban, rural and tribal areas based on their needs.

Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Verma gave a presentation on the structure, plans and current status of the department.

She also gave detailed information about the innovative initiatives and success stories of the department.

On this occasion, the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training signed an MoU with Mahindra & Mahindra for various training purposes.

Prafulla Pandey, Head of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited and Lewis, Head of Mahindra & Mahindra Education Department were also present, the government statement said.