Rock Bottom Wisdom: Finding Grace Through Desperation And The Power Of Recovery

A Transformative Journey from Addiction to Joy, Drawing on Personal Stories, Scientific Insights, and Spiritual Wisdom.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / --In a world overwhelmed by anxiety, addiction, and emotional unrest, Rock Bottom Wisdom emerges as a timely and transformative book that explores the healing power that can be found in life's most difficult moments. Whether you're on a recovery journey or seeking deeper meaning in the midst of life's challenges, this book offers inspiration, comfort, and clarity.Based on interviews of AA members and of contemporary mystics, Rock Bottom Wisdom holds space for vulnerability, honesty, and personal transformation. It invites readers to reflect deeply on how their own rock bottom moments can become gateways to wisdom.This transformative work is a blend of personal stories, scientific insights, and spiritual wisdom that takes readers on a journey from despair to joy. It is divided into two insightful parts: Finding Recovery and Finding Joy, showcasing the stories of individuals who have taken the challenges of addiction or personal suffering to unlock a life of meaning and fulfillment.Key Features of the Book: .Real-Life Accounts: Powerful testimonies of recovery, healing, and spiritual awakening. The Gift of Desperation: A transformative moment in recovery that allows individuals to turn their lowest point into a stepping stone for growth.. A compassionate, non-dogmatic tone accessible to readers of all faiths or none..Spiritual Insight: Arnaud explores the role of a "Higher Power" in recovery as a deeply personal, non-dogmatic concept that readers of all faiths and none can relate to..Psychological and Recovery Practices: The book offers an exploration of the tools and practices that support recovery, such as sponsorship, gratitude, meditation, and prayer.About the Author :Yveline Arnaud holds Master's degrees in Cinical and Social Psychology from the Paris Sorbonne, and an MSc in Addiction Psychology and Counselling from the London South Bank University.She began her career in the humanitarian sector before transitioning to life coaching and addiction counselling.After her internship at the Priory Rehab Clinic, Yveline has worked with women survivors of trafficking, facilitated recovery workshops in the Equinox detox centre, for which she wrote a manual of Detoxing Group Facilitating.She currently runs a private Addiction Counselling practice, and continues to write.

Author Yveline Arnaud

Authors Solution UK

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.