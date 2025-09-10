Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Egypt, Tunisia Stress Joint Efforts To Resolve Regional Crises


2025-09-10 09:56:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Egypt and Tunisia on Wednesday underscored the importance of intensified coordination to address regional challenges and pursue joint efforts toward resolving ongoing crises in the Middle East and North Africa.
The statement came during a meeting between Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi and Tunisian Prime Minister Sarah Zaafrani, where both sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.
Presidential Spokesman Ambassador Mohammad Al-Shennawy said President Al-Sisi praised Tunisian President Kais Saied's leadership in driving reform and fostering economic growth and sustainable development across Tunisia.
The talks also reviewed ways to deepen the bilateral relations between Egypt and Tunisia, particularly through the 18th session of the Joint Higher Committee held in Cairo.
Both parties emphasized enhancing cooperation across various sectors, especially trade and investment, to serve the shared interests of both peoples and strengthen regional integration.
They also agreed on the need to encourage private sector partnerships in Africa, boosting Egyptian and Tunisian presence and economic engagement across the continent.
Zaafrani conveyed President Saied's eagerness to welcome President Al-Sisi in Tunisia, while Al-Sisi renewed his invitation to Saied to attend the Grand Egyptian Museum opening in November 2025. (end)
tma


MENAFN10092025000071011013ID1110043579

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search