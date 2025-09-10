Diane Purkiss

The William F Pollard Tutorial Fellow in English, University of Oxford

Areas of interest include the English Civil War, Milton, and Marvell; Marvell in manuscript culture; the supernatural, especially witchcraft; food and food history; children's literature; folklore and folktale/fairytale; writer's block and the writing process.

Current projects near completion:

English Food: A People's History. A history of English food and recipes designed for the general reader, arguing that food history as document in literary writings is a crucial neglected source for social history.

Further ahead, my next large project will be on writer's block and the writing process, from Homer to David Foster Wallace. I am also working on a microhistory of the Scottish witch, Andro Man, executed in 1597.

