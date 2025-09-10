Diane Purkiss
-
The William F Pollard Tutorial Fellow in English,
University of Oxford
Areas of interest include the English Civil War, Milton, and Marvell; Marvell in manuscript culture; the supernatural, especially witchcraft; food and food history; children's literature; folklore and folktale/fairytale; writer's block and the writing process.
Current projects near completion:
English Food: A People's History. A history of English food and recipes designed for the general reader, arguing that food history as document in literary writings is a crucial neglected source for social history.
Further ahead, my next large project will be on writer's block and the writing process, from Homer to David Foster Wallace. I am also working on a microhistory of the Scottish witch, Andro Man, executed in 1597.Experience
-
–present
The William F Pollard Tutorial Fellow in English, University of Oxford
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment