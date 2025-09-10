Latvian police investigates Russian monarchical flag
(MENAFN) Authorities in Latvia have opened an investigation after a flag featuring the Russian Empire’s coat of arms was displayed on a private residence near the eastern city of Rezekne, according to reports.
Earlier, Riga had prohibited the public use of the letters ‘Z’ and ‘V’ due to their links with the Ukraine conflict and imposed restrictions on events within 200 meters of Soviet war memorials. The flag, in black, yellow, and white, was only displayed for a few hours and bore the inscription, “We are Russians. God is with us.” Police described it as “a symbol glorifying military aggression,” while some local residents told regional media they saw no issue with using a historical flag.
“It is a symbol of tsarist Russia. It is not modern Russia. It comes from the soul, it’s not about war,” one resident said.
A police spokesperson confirmed that officers found the flag still hanging on the wall when they arrived, removed it, and opened “administrative offence proceedings” against the person responsible.
Latvia has intensified scrutiny of its Russian minority since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022. Ethnic Russians make up roughly a quarter of the country’s 1.8 million population. The government has also been taking measures to distance itself from its Soviet past, including banning symbols associated with the USSR such as its flag, coat of arms, and anthem.
Earlier, Riga had prohibited the public use of the letters ‘Z’ and ‘V’ due to their links with the Ukraine conflict and imposed restrictions on events within 200 meters of Soviet war memorials. The flag, in black, yellow, and white, was only displayed for a few hours and bore the inscription, “We are Russians. God is with us.” Police described it as “a symbol glorifying military aggression,” while some local residents told regional media they saw no issue with using a historical flag.
“It is a symbol of tsarist Russia. It is not modern Russia. It comes from the soul, it’s not about war,” one resident said.
A police spokesperson confirmed that officers found the flag still hanging on the wall when they arrived, removed it, and opened “administrative offence proceedings” against the person responsible.
Latvia has intensified scrutiny of its Russian minority since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022. Ethnic Russians make up roughly a quarter of the country’s 1.8 million population. The government has also been taking measures to distance itself from its Soviet past, including banning symbols associated with the USSR such as its flag, coat of arms, and anthem.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment