Offshore Maritime Services Pact Bolsters EPC Collaboration - Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

NMDC Group PJSC and ADNOC Logistics and Services Plc forged a three-year agreement today to assess joint delivery of maritime services for offshore projects, reinforcing their partnership in Abu Dhabi's energy infrastructure.

The agreement, signed by Engineer Yasser Zaghloul, Group Chief Executive of NMDC Group, and Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, Chief Executive of ADNOC L&S, at NMDC's headquarters, lays the groundwork for a stronger framework for offshore EPC collaboration. It covers marine services and integrated logistics, signalling both organisations' dedication to supporting the emirate's offshore energy operations. This expanded collaboration reaffirms the offshore maritime services pact strengthening cooperation between the two groups.

Zaghloul highlighted NMDC Group's five decades of expertise in multi-sector marine engineering, procurement, construction delivery and complex project logistics. He underscored that the launch of NMDC LTS, the group's latest business unit, allows the market to leverage these capabilities. He praised ADNOC L&S for its leadership in offshore energy support and hydrocarbon logistics, pointing out that both entities operate some of the region's largest marine fleets. He said the pact would“ensure a robust framework between our two powerhouse organisations” to drive synergies, market differentiation and value growth, ultimately fortifying the industrial marine sector in Abu Dhabi and beyond.

Captain Al Masabi said the collaboration aligns with ADNOC L&S's long-term ambition to deliver top-tier, integrated logistics that underpin the UAE's offshore energy expansion. He commented that combining strengths with NMDC would unlock new opportunities, deliver value to ADNOC, its shareholders and clients, and support the UAE's broader economic development.

Splash247 noted that the pact establishes an“expanded framework for continued collaboration on offshore EPC projects in Abu Dhabi,” emphasising its role in promoting synergies and value growth. It also highlighted ADNOC L&S's aim to enhance performance through such partnerships.

This development follows earlier significant milestones and investments by NMDC that demonstrate its pivotal role in regional marine and energy infrastructure. In 2024, NMDC secured a contract worth more than US$200 million from ADNOC for marine dredging works in the Ruwais LNG Project, involving removal of approximately 15 million cubic-metres across a five-kilometre channel and installation of navigational aids. NMDC also launched the NMDC LTS unit as part of efforts to diversify into logistics and technical services, reinforcing its leadership in the UAE's marine EPC, dredging, and logistics sectors.

