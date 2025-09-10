Emirates To Deploy The Airbus A350 To Hangzhou,China

Dubai: Emirates will deploy its latest Airbus A350 to Hangzhou, China on its daily service from 26 October 2025. Just recently the airline began commercial services to the city.

The deployment of the A350 also introduces Premium Economy to Hangzhou, expanding Emirates premium offering to and from the city. Making luxury travel more accessible to a wider audience, Premium Economy offers an experience similar to Business Class on many airlines, with spacious leather reclining seats with full leg and footrests and adjustable headrests. It features in-seat charging points, a side cocktail table, a 13.3-inch TV screen, a generously sized pillow and blanket, complimentary amenity kits on select flights.

The A350 is the first new aircraft model to join the Emirates fleet since 2008, complementing the existing line-up of Boeing 777s and A380s, both of which serve Chinese mainland. Kitted out in the airline's latest signature interiors, the A350 features sleek and spacious cabins, with extra high ceilings and wider aisles in all classes. Designed around customer comfort, the aircraft features seamless technology touchpoints and ground-breaking inflight entertainment to elevate the passenger experience.

Configured in three classes, the Emirates A350 provides 312 seats: 32 next-generation Business Class seats, 21 of the highly-lauded Premium Economy seats and 259 Economy Class seats.

