Poland Downs Russian Drones That Violated Its Airspace

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Poland's military said on Wednesday it had shot down Russian drones that crossed into its airspace during overnight strikes on Ukraine, describing the incident as an act of aggression. The Operational Command confirmed the interceptions took place in the early hours of September 10.

According to international media reports, the Polish army stated that its air defense and radar systems had been placed on the highest state of alert. The number of drones that entered Polish airspace has not been disclosed.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the incursions appeared linked to Russian attacks on Ukraine, calling them a coordinated violation of Polish sovereignty. He stressed that Poland would not tolerate such breaches.

Poland's NATO membership makes the incident a wider European security concern. Warsaw has urged its allies to monitor the situation closely and strengthen collective defenses against further Russian provocations.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that Washington was aware of the incident and remained in close contact with Polish officials about possible responses.

Moscow has not commented on the reports, leaving it unclear whether the drone flights were deliberate or collateral from intensified strikes in Ukraine.

The latest breach underscores fears that the war in Ukraine could spill into NATO territory, raising the risk of escalation between Russia and the Western alliance. Analysts warn repeated incidents could push Europe closer to direct confrontation with Moscow.

For Poland, which shares a long border with Ukraine, the episode reinforces its role on the front line of Europe's security and highlights the need for deeper transatlantic coordination.

