Design Custom Boxes Anywhere: Box Genie Launches Mobile 3D Design Studio
Design Custom Boxes Anywhere: Box Genie Launches Mobile 3D Design Studio
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
The mobile-optimized tool allows users to upload custom images, add text, and select backgrounds to create custom boxes that perfectly match their brand. A simple dieline visualizer makes it easy to see changes instantly in the 3D preview, ensuring every detail is correct before submitting for production.
On mobile devices, haptic finger controls allow users to rotate their box in any direction for a complete 360° view, while desktop users can continue to use mouse navigation for the same functionality. Real-time rendering gives a true-to-life preview, helping brands make confident design decisions.
"Businesses today demand agility and fully custom packaging that puts their brand front and center while keeping pace with their values," said Sean Doherty, General Manager at Box Genie. "By launching our 3D custom box design tool on mobile, we're empowering customers to create standout packaging wherever inspiration strikes."
From subscription boxes to retail mailers, Box Genie's mobile capability streamlines packaging creation for businesses of all sizes. With the same in-house printing and quality assurance Box Genie is known for, customers can expect their custom boxes to arrive exactly as designed-beautiful, functional, and on-brand.
About Box Genie
Box Genie creates one-of-a-kind, memorable consumer experiences through specialty-made corrugated packaging. Box Genie is a leader in high-quality custom packaging solutions for emerging and established brands with production fulfillment of 10-12 business days or less.
For more information about Box Genie use the contact details below.
Contact Info:
Name: Sean Doherty
Email: ...
Organization: Box Genie
Address: 8800 NE Underground Dr, Kansas City, MO 64161
Phone: 816-533-4318
Website:
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Plentisoft
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment