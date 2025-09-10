MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Kansas City, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - Box Genie, a leader in custom packaging solutions, announces that its powerful 3D Design Studio for custom boxes is now fully available on mobile devices at boxgenie . This expansion offers businesses the ability to design, customize, and preview their packaging anywhere, without sacrificing the intuitive interface and seamless user experience of the desktop version.







Design Custom Boxes Anywhere: Box Genie Launches Mobile 3D Design Studio

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The mobile-optimized tool allows users to upload custom images, add text, and select backgrounds to create custom boxes that perfectly match their brand. A simple dieline visualizer makes it easy to see changes instantly in the 3D preview, ensuring every detail is correct before submitting for production.

On mobile devices, haptic finger controls allow users to rotate their box in any direction for a complete 360° view, while desktop users can continue to use mouse navigation for the same functionality. Real-time rendering gives a true-to-life preview, helping brands make confident design decisions.

"Businesses today demand agility and fully custom packaging that puts their brand front and center while keeping pace with their values," said Sean Doherty, General Manager at Box Genie. "By launching our 3D custom box design tool on mobile, we're empowering customers to create standout packaging wherever inspiration strikes."

From subscription boxes to retail mailers, Box Genie's mobile capability streamlines packaging creation for businesses of all sizes. With the same in-house printing and quality assurance Box Genie is known for, customers can expect their custom boxes to arrive exactly as designed-beautiful, functional, and on-brand.

About Box Genie

Box Genie creates one-of-a-kind, memorable consumer experiences through specialty-made corrugated packaging. Box Genie is a leader in high-quality custom packaging solutions for emerging and established brands with production fulfillment of 10-12 business days or less.

