Trading Radar For September 10: Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Avanti Feeds, Vikram Solar Are On Investors' Watchlist

Indian equity markets ended higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in technology stocks, led by Infosys' buyback buzz. Pharma stocks also closed in the green.

Broader markets are set for a firm opening on Wednesday, as the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, traded 0.43% higher at 25,026.5 at 8:25 am IST.

The potential thawing of a chill between the US and India could lift investor sentiment. In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump wrote he was“pleased to announce that India and the U.S. are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded on X, saying,“India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest.”

Asian markets were largely positive in early trade, except Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Malaysian indices. The gold spot price was 0.26% higher at $3,635.64 per ounce, and Brent crude traded up 0.81% at $66.93 per barrel.

Back home, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) snapped an 11-day selling streak on September 9, buying equities worth ₹2,050 crore, while DIIs purchased equities worth ₹83 crore.

Stock Watch

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation is likely to exit the bank by selling its entire 1.65% stake via block deals.

Blue Jet Healthcare: Promoter Akshay Bansarilal Arora will sell up to 6.83% stake through an OFS on September 10 - 11, with a floor price of ₹675 per share.

Sun Pharma: Halol facility has been classified as OAI by the US FDA, keeping it under import alert until compliance with CGMP standards is achieved.

Seafood exporters: Watch for stocks such as Avanti Feeds and Apex Foods. Reports suggest that the European Union, on Tuesday, approved 102 new Indian fishery establishments for exports to the European Union, which could boost export trading volumes.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: To meet on September 12 to consider fundraising via non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

HEG: Associate Bhilwara Energy acquired Statkraft's 49% stake in Malana Power Company, becoming the sole owner of Malana and Allain Duhangan hydropower plants.

Bajaj Auto: To pass on the full benefit of the GST reduction, cutting two-wheeler prices by up to ₹20,000 and three-wheeler prices by up to ₹24,000 from September 22.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Won a ₹415 crore contract for a 300 MW AC solar project in Rajasthan, which includes a 220/33 kV pooling substation.

Samvardhana Motherson International: Subsidiary completes the acquisition of the remaining 25% stake in its two Turkish units.

Thermax: Invests ₹115 crore in subsidiary First Energy for further funding into its wholly owned unit FE10.

Bharat Electronics: To pay a final dividend of ₹0.90 per share on September 23.

Mamata Machinery: Secures a $1.17 million order from a UAE-based customer for its 9-layer blown film plant, scheduled for Q4FY26 delivery.

Bikaji Foods: Clarifies that its role in the Rajasthan Premier League was limited to sponsorship, with all payments made transparently and through proper banking channels.

Tata Motors: Acquires a 26% equity stake in Tata Power Renewable's two SPVs - TP Paarthav and TP Marigold.

Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield brand to pass on GST rate benefits to customers across motorcycles, service, apparel, and accessories from September 22.

Vikram Solar: Reported a 483.9% jump in consolidated Q1 profit to ₹133.4 crore, while revenue surged 79.7% to ₹1,133.6 crore.

August General Insurance Data

ICICI Lombard General Insurance: reported a 2.1% rise in premium to ₹2,182.17 crore from ₹2,137.32 crore.

The New India Assurance Company: Premium grew 8.67% to ₹2,196.8 crore compared to ₹2,021.6 crore.

Go Digit General Insurance: Posted a 13.55% jump in premium to ₹737.84 crore from ₹649.78 crore.

Star Health and Allied Insurance: Recorded a 1.85% increase in premium to ₹1,425.65 crore against ₹1,399.77 crore.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance: Premium rose 2.74% to ₹612.94 crore from ₹596.58 crore.

Ongoing IPOs

Urban Company, Dev Accelerator, Shrinagar House of Mangalsutra

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.