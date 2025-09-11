Awqaf Ministry Launches Project To Enhance Imams' Role In Community

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has announced the launch of a new strategic initiative titled“Enhancing the Imams' Educational and Social Role in the Community.”

The announcement was made during a press conference held yesterday at the Ministry's headquarters, in the presence of representatives from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the Family Consultation Center (Wifaq).

The initiative aims to revive the historical role of the imam in line with contemporary societal needs, enabling him to serve as both an educator and a social reformer within his community. The project will empower imams through specialized training programs, granting them the licenses of“Educator Imam” and“Family Reform Imam.” These programs will prepare imams to contribute to nurturing young generations and supporting family cohesion, while transforming mosques into hubs of moral and social guidance.

The project underscores Qatar's vision of strengthening the role of the mosque as a center of ethical and educational influence, fostering stronger connections between children, youth, and the mosque. It also seeks to reinforce family and social cohesion, presenting a pioneering Qatari model that can be shared regionally.

Implementation will involve several partners working in coordination: Mosques Department: Lead implementing body responsible for field execution. Department of Planning, Quality, and Innovation: Designer of the project's strategic framework. Institute of Da'wah and Islamic Sciences: Provider of religious and educational expertise and training. Educational Training Center – Ministry of Education and Higher Education: Strategic partner for training imams in pedagogy and granting the“Educator Imam” license.

Family Consultation Center (Wifaq): Strategic partner for training imams in family reform skills and granting the“Family Reform Imam” license.

Mohammed Abdulatif Al Mahmoud, Assistant Director of the Mosques Department, described the initiative as“a qualitative leap in redefining the role of the imam, equipping him to serve as both an educator and reformer through specialized training in collaboration with national partners.”

Dr. Mohammed Khalifa Al Kubaisi, Director of Planning, Quality, and Innovation, highlighted that the project aligns with the Ministry's 2025–2030 strategic goals, reinforcing the imam's educational and social role across all mosques.

Salim Al Anzi, Deputy Executive Director of Wifaq, emphasized that the“Family Support Program” would provide imams with psychological, social, and religious tools to intervene wisely in family matters, strengthening family stability as a cornerstone of social cohesion in Qatar.

Eman Al Mohannadi, Director of the Educational Training and Development Center at the Ministry of Education, announced the launch of the“Educator Imam” program as part of a strategic partnership, describing it as“the first of its kind in Qatar, integrating the efforts of various state institutions to develop imams' educational skills.”

Abdulrahman Al Baker, Head of Training at the Ministry of Education's Training Institute, added that the initiative would enable imams to act as role models and educators for youth, deepening their positive impact on the community.