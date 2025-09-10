Russia thwarts Ukrainian assassination plot against high-ranking employee
(MENAFN) Russian authorities reported Wednesday that they had stopped an alleged assassination attempt orchestrated by Ukrainian military intelligence against a senior employee at a major defense facility in the Urals.
The incident occurred in the Republic of Udmurtia, whose capital, Izhevsk, is home to the firearms manufacturer Kalashnikov and other defense enterprises. According to officials, Ukraine’s HUR intelligence agency recruited a man, gave him instructions on using explosives and toxins, and tasked him with carrying out the bombing. The suspect has been charged with preparing a terrorist act.
A video released by the authorities suggested that Ukrainian operatives manipulated the man through a financial scam. He claimed he was told a bank loan exceeding $100,000 had been taken out in his name, leaving him at risk of legal consequences.
The FSB said the suspect was apprehended after surveilling the intended target’s residence. Footage showed him filming a rural home over a fence with his phone.
Last month, Russian authorities reported preventing another alleged terror plot organized by Ukraine. In that case, a 54-year-old woman was deceived into debt and unwittingly sent on a suicide bombing mission, which failed when an encrypted signal intended to trigger the explosive did not transmit.
