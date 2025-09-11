Qatar Players Relish U-23 Asian Cup Berth

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar players attributed their success to the team's unwavering fighting spirit after they secured a spot in the AFC U23 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 following a dramatic 2-1 win over Bahrain on Tuesday.

The last-gasp win, sealed with a penalty in the ninth minute of added time, capped a dominant qualifying campaign in which they won all three matches to storm into the continental tournament which will be held from January 7-25 next year.

Bahrain were leading after Abdulrahman Sami Al Khayyat's 71st-minute strike, but Qatar struck twice through Al Hashmi Al Hussain and Jassim Al Sharshani in stoppage time despite being reduced to 10 men following a red card to Ayoub Mohamed Al Ouwi to secure the dramatic comeback win at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium.

Qatar striker Mubarak Shanan highlighted that the match tested fighting abilities of both teams until the final minutes.

“It was difficult to face the strong Bahrain team, but we were able to defeat them and qualify for the Asian Cup,” Shanan said after the win.



“The atmosphere was tough, but we were confident in the coach's instructions, and we played in the right way. We came out with full marks,” Shanan said.

Teammate Mohammed Siraj, who played a key role in propelling Qatar to the finals by scoring in all three Group H matches in Doha, noted the physical and mental toll of playing three matches in one week.

“The match was difficult because we were playing three matches in one week. This is how the game goes. We knew about the fatigue and pressure on us, but we finished it with a score of 2-1,” Siraj said.

The win was the result of a brilliant team effort, Abdulaziz Mohammed highlighted.

“Everyone gave their all. We played with one heart as one team, from the goalkeeper to the striker, and the substitutes did not fall short,” Mohammed said.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, Bahrain's Mubarak Mohammed praised the Qatari side.“Congratulations to the Qatari team. They put on a great match. We also put on a great match, but I think we lost focus at the end,” he said.

Qatar will now await the draw for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup, looking to join 10 other group winners and four top runners up and the hosts Saudi Arabia at the 16-team tournament.