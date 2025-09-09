Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Enters New Phase in Relationship with Syria

2025-09-09 09:49:19
(MENAFN) Russia declared on Tuesday that it is entering a historic new phase in its relationship with Syria, as Moscow prepares for an official visit next month by Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa.

“Relations between the two peoples will be based on mutual respect in the new historic phase, and we hope that this relationship will continue to grow for the good of both peoples and countries,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated during a joint press conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.

Novak emphasized the significance of President Sharaa’s forthcoming visit to Moscow, which is set to coincide with the Russia-Arab Summit scheduled for October 15.

“We attach particular importance to President Sharaa’s upcoming visit to Moscow to attend the Russia-Arab Summit,” Novak said.

Highlighting Russia’s stance on Syria’s sovereignty, Novak affirmed, “We affirm the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.”

The announcement signals Russia’s intent to deepen its diplomatic and strategic partnership with Syria amid evolving regional dynamics.

All quotes and information were confirmed during the official press conference.

