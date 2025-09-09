Arab Parliament Ramps Up Efforts to Halt Israeli Aggression on Lebanon
(MENAFN) The Arab Parliament reinforced its commitment Tuesday to intensify efforts demanding Israel cease attacks on Lebanon and withdraw from Lebanese lands, media reported.
In a Beirut meeting with Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji, Arab Parliament President Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi declared that the Arab League's legislative body “stands firmly with Lebanon against Israeli attacks … rejects any external interference in Lebanon's internal affairs, and supports efforts to strengthen Lebanese institutions as a guarantee of stability.”
Rajji, in turn, conveyed “great appreciation for the Arab Parliament's unwavering support for Lebanon in Arab and international forums, and for backing Lebanon in asserting full sovereignty over its territory and controlling illegal weapons.”
He urged the Arab Parliament to “help pressure Israel to stop its attacks, withdraw unconditionally from occupied territories, release prisoners, and adhere to the 1949 Armistice Agreement, allowing Lebanon to restore its sovereignty and pursue reconstruction.”
The Lebanese foreign minister also reiterated the government’s resolve “to continue reforms to end corruption and mismanagement, establish genuine partnerships with Arab states, revive the economy, and regain investor confidence.”
