Drone Reportedly Targets Gaza-Bound Flotilla Boat Docked in Tunisia
(MENAFN) A vessel participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) mission to Gaza was reportedly hit by what organizers suspect was a drone strike off the Tunisian coast early Tuesday. However, local authorities firmly denied the allegation.
The GSF stated that the “Family Boat,” flying under the Portuguese flag, was “struck from above” while anchored near the port of Sidi Bou Said. In its statement, the group said footage captured from a nearby vessel “shows the exact moment the Family Boat was struck from above.” The black-and-white video appears to depict an incendiary object descending onto the boat, triggering an explosion and fire.
“All passengers and crew are safe,” the flotilla confirmed. “An investigation is currently underway, and when more information is available, it will be released immediately.”
Despite the incident, the GSF emphasized its commitment to the mission. “Acts of aggression aimed at intimidating and derailing our mission will not deter us. Our peaceful mission to break the siege on Gaza and stand in solidarity with its people continues with determination and resolve,” the organization said in its statement.
Tunisian authorities, however, refuted the account. According to a report by TAP, the state news agency, Tunisia’s Interior Ministry found no evidence of a drone strike. Officials concluded the blaze onboard was caused by a life jacket catching fire. “Security units inspected the scene and determined that a fire was caused by a life jacket igniting,” the ministry said. “The blaze was swiftly contained and caused no injuries or material damage apart from the burning of several jackets,” it added.
Activist Yasemin Acar, a steering committee member aboard the flotilla, reiterated the drone claim in a video posted to Instagram: “A drone came right above it, released a bomb, and it exploded, and the boat was on fire.”
The “Family Boat” carries several prominent activists, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, Brazilian activist Thiago Ávila, Turkish activist Suayb Ordu, and Acar herself. Many of them were also aboard the Madeleine, a previous aid vessel intercepted by Israeli forces in June.
The Global Sumud Flotilla, named after the Arabic word for "steadfastness," comprises over 50 ships with some 150 participants—including doctors, journalists, and human rights advocates—from across Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. The flotilla launched from Barcelona in late August, with another group departing from Genoa, Italy. It plans to leave Tunisian waters for Gaza on Wednesday.
The mission seeks to deliver humanitarian aid and protest the blockade of Gaza imposed by Israel. The ongoing blockade, intensified during the Israeli military campaign, has left the enclave on the brink of collapse.
On August 22, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC)—a UN-supported body—confirmed famine conditions in northern Gaza and warned the crisis was spreading.
The war in Gaza, now in its 700th day, has resulted in the deaths of more than 64,500 Palestinians, according to flotilla organizers. In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
