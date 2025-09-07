Hextrade.Io Launches Game-Changing Futures Algorithmic Trading Platform









SHERIDAN, Wyo., Sept. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HexTrade.io announces the official launch of its revolutionary futures algorithmic trading platform, setting a new gold standard for speed, automation, and scalability in the proprietary trading industry.

The Next Evolution of Prop Trading

The prop firm landscape has exploded, but most traders still face the same challenges: managing multiple accounts, balancing risk, and executing strategies across fragmented platforms. HexTrade.io solves this with a single, powerful dashboard designed to connect all the pieces seamlessly:



Integrated Prop Firms: Supports over 20+ of the industry's top firms, including Topstep, Tradeify, MyFundedFutures, and more.

Dual Automation: Choose between HexTrade's proven institutional algorithms or build and deploy custom strategies via TradingView alerts.

Real-Time Copy Trading: Mirror trades instantly across multiple firms and accounts, allowing traders to scale faster than ever before. Performance That Matters: Execution speeds under 50 milliseconds, 99.9% uptime, and a 20-year track record of consistent results.

Why Traders Choose HexTrade.io

HexTrade.io isn't just another tool-it's a movement built by traders, for traders.



Institutional-Grade Reliability: Bank-level security, professional risk controls, and advanced reporting dashboards.

Community-Driven Power: A vibrant Discord hub where traders collaborate, share strategies, and tap into real-time support. Proven Longevity: While many platforms come and go, HexTrade.io has been delivering consistent, scalable automation for 20 years.



“HexTrade.io is about freedom and scale,” said the team at HexTrade LLC.“For the first time, traders can unify their prop firm accounts, deploy strategies in seconds, and let automation handle the execution. Whether you're running one account or ten, HexTrade puts you in control of your trading empire.”

A Platform Built for Growth

With a growing user base and direct integrations into futures powerhouses like Tradovate and ProjectX, HexTrade.io is positioning itself as the premier automation hub for the prop trading industry.



Real-Time Prop Firm Copy Trading – Trade across multiple firms simultaneously.

Custom Algo Deployment – Build on TradingView, automate through HexTrade.io.

Performance Analytics – Track P&L;, win rate, drawdowns, and trade history in one clean dashboard.

Prop-Firm Friendly Compliance – Designed to align with top-tier evaluation rules. Community Access – Direct entry to the HexTrade Discord for support, updates, and strategy discussions.



About HexTrade.io

HexTrade.io is a futures algorithmic trading and automation platform that empowers traders to manage, scale, and succeed across the world's leading proprietary trading firms. With lightning-fast execution, proven strategies, and flexible automation, HexTrade.io delivers institutional-grade performance to traders everywhere.

For more than 20 years, HexTrade has delivered consistent results and continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in futures algorithmic trading.

Traders can join the HexTrade.io platform today at or connect with the

growing community via Discord:

Business Name: Hextrade LLC

Company Contact: HexTrade Support Team

Company Email: ...

Country: United States

Company Website:

Discord:

City and Country: United States

