GK Vasan Urges Tamil Nadu Mps To Back NDA Nominee CP Radhakrishnan For Vice President

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 7 (IANS) Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) President G.K. Vasan on Sunday appealed to Members of Parliament from Tamil Nadu to support the NDA's Vice-Presidential candidate, C.P. Radhakrishnan, in the election scheduled for September 9.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport before leaving for Delhi, Vasan said it was a matter of pride for the state that a Tamil was in the fray for such a high constitutional post.“As a Tamil, I firmly believe a Tamil should win the Vice-Presidential election. I am going to Delhi to cast my vote in favour of C.P. Radhakrishnan. I appeal to all MPs to vote according to their conscience and make Tamil Nadu proud by ensuring that Tamils occupy important national positions,” he said.

Vasan reiterated his party's continued support for the AIADMK-led alliance in the state and the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre. He maintained that the coalition had earned the people's trust in recent months and should be further strengthened.

“The NDA at the Centre and the AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu have functioned as a successful coalition. To consolidate this, parties committed to removing the DMK from power should unite and work together,” he stressed.

Turning to state politics, the TMC(M) leader criticised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's frequent overseas tours, particularly his recent visits to Europe and the UK. He pointed out that the government had not yet released a white paper on the outcomes of these trips, despite claims of major investment and collaboration prospects.

“With only six months left for the Assembly elections, it is still uncertain whether these foreign visits will bring any tangible benefits to Tamil Nadu,” Vasan remarked. He said people were eager to know the exact results of the Chief Minister's interactions with foreign governments and business houses, especially when the state was facing multiple challenges in industry, employment generation, and infrastructure growth.

Vasan's remarks come at a time when political alignments are being closely watched ahead of the Assembly polls due in early 2026, with parties positioning themselves both at the national and state levels. His strong endorsement of Radhakrishnan is expected to add weight to the NDA's campaign in Tamil Nadu, while also reinforcing the TMC(M)'s role within the opposition bloc against the DMK.