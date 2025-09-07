Trump Warns EU of Tariff Retaliation
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has issued a warning to the European Union, threatening an investigation that could result in steeper import duties.
This move comes in reaction to the EU imposing a substantial financial penalty on Google for breaching competition regulations.
According to European Commission officials, the tech giant was fined €2.95 billion (equivalent to $3.5 billion) for allegedly exploiting its leading role in the digital advertising market by giving priority to its own services.
The regulatory body stated that this conduct enabled Google to impose excessive fees, negatively impacting both competitors and digital content providers.
Authorities have directed the firm to cease any form of “self-preferencing,” resolve any “conflicts of interest,” and submit a detailed compliance strategy within 60 days. Failure to meet these demands could result in additional sanctions.
President Trump strongly criticized the EU’s decision via a post on Truth Social, labeling it as both “unfair” and “discriminatory.”
He asserted, “Europe today hit another great American company, Google, with a $3.5 Billion Dollar fine, effectively taking money that would otherwise go to American Investments and Jobs.”
In the same post, Trump warned of potential retaliatory action, stating, “We cannot let this happen to brilliant and unprecedented American Ingenuity and, if it does, I will be forced to start a Section 301 proceeding to nullify the unfair penalties.”
Section 301, part of the 1974 Trade Act, provides the US government with the authority to take corrective measures—including imposing trade duties—against foreign actions seen as damaging to American economic interests.
