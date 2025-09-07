Venezuela Dismisses U.S. Drug Ship Assault Video as "Fabricated" Propaganda
(MENAFN) Venezuela dismissed as "fabricated" a video presented by US President Donald Trump that allegedly showed an assault on a drug-laden vessel off the country's Caribbean coast. Venezuela’s Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello criticized the footage, claiming it was likely AI-generated and accused the United States of using it to sway public opinion.
In an appearance on a local broadcaster, Cabello stated, “This is the latest fabrication by the US. They want to destroy the Bolivarian revolution with lies. The White House uses drug trafficking as an argument to justify military intervention.”
He also questioned reports by the US that suggested 11 individuals were killed in the operation. “They proudly announce they killed 11 people. This is a very sensitive issue. What about the right to defense? Some things are not clear. Doubts are emerging, but answers are not yet visible,” Cabello remarked.
The Minister also announced plans for additional training programs for volunteers joining the National Bolivarian Militia, alongside upcoming military drills. “Here, national unity is essential for defending our homeland. Our brothers have stood on the frontlines as they should, and we are there too,” he affirmed.
Earlier, President Trump had claimed that US forces had sunk a Venezuelan ship carrying drugs, killing 11 people.
US-Venezuela Tensions Escalate
This latest clash comes amid increasing tensions between Caracas and Washington, following a series of escalatory actions by both sides. Trump had previously signed an executive order aiming for stronger military action against Latin American drug cartels.
The US has long accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of leading the Cartel de los Soles drug network. On July 25, the US Treasury branded the group as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist" entity.
On August 8, Washington raised the reward for information leading to Maduro's capture or conviction, increasing it from $25 million to $50 million.
In response, on August 18, Maduro stated: “We defend our seas, our skies, and our land. No empire can touch Venezuela’s sacred territory or South America’s sacred lands.”
In line with Trump's directives, a US naval group, including seven warships and a submarine, was deployed to the Caribbean near Venezuela on August 28.
In an appearance on a local broadcaster, Cabello stated, “This is the latest fabrication by the US. They want to destroy the Bolivarian revolution with lies. The White House uses drug trafficking as an argument to justify military intervention.”
He also questioned reports by the US that suggested 11 individuals were killed in the operation. “They proudly announce they killed 11 people. This is a very sensitive issue. What about the right to defense? Some things are not clear. Doubts are emerging, but answers are not yet visible,” Cabello remarked.
The Minister also announced plans for additional training programs for volunteers joining the National Bolivarian Militia, alongside upcoming military drills. “Here, national unity is essential for defending our homeland. Our brothers have stood on the frontlines as they should, and we are there too,” he affirmed.
Earlier, President Trump had claimed that US forces had sunk a Venezuelan ship carrying drugs, killing 11 people.
US-Venezuela Tensions Escalate
This latest clash comes amid increasing tensions between Caracas and Washington, following a series of escalatory actions by both sides. Trump had previously signed an executive order aiming for stronger military action against Latin American drug cartels.
The US has long accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of leading the Cartel de los Soles drug network. On July 25, the US Treasury branded the group as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist" entity.
On August 8, Washington raised the reward for information leading to Maduro's capture or conviction, increasing it from $25 million to $50 million.
In response, on August 18, Maduro stated: “We defend our seas, our skies, and our land. No empire can touch Venezuela’s sacred territory or South America’s sacred lands.”
In line with Trump's directives, a US naval group, including seven warships and a submarine, was deployed to the Caribbean near Venezuela on August 28.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment