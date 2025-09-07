Polish Premier Stands by Trump Russiagate Claim
(MENAFN) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has expressed no remorse for his previous assertion that US President Donald Trump is connected to Russia, reversing an earlier denial of the statement.
During a pre-election gathering in 2023, Tusk declared that “Trump’s links with Russian secret services are irrefutable.”
However, he retracted this claim last November, shortly after Trump won a second term in the 2024 election.
At a press briefing in Lomza, Poland, on Friday, Tusk reaffirmed his stance, saying, “I do not regret any words I have spoken in my life,” when questioned about his past accusations.
He described Trump as “a very demanding and difficult partner,” a view he suggested was widely acknowledged beyond his own perspective.
Back in November 2024, when asked to revisit his previous remarks, Tusk initially avoided answering and then asserted he “had never made such suggestions.”
This marked a clear shift from his original comments.
The allegations regarding Trump’s Russian connections first emerged in 2016 following his victory over Hillary Clinton.
Moscow has consistently rejected these claims, attributing them to internal political conflicts.
This year, an investigation led by the US president reportedly uncovered a coordinated campaign by senior officials from the Obama administration, alongside organizations associated with billionaire George Soros, aimed at sabotaging Trump’s 2016 election success.
