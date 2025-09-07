Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Announces UFC Event to Be Held at White House Next Year

Trump Announces UFC Event to Be Held at White House Next Year


2025-09-07 09:05:42
(MENAFN) The White House is set to host a groundbreaking UFC mixed martial arts event on its South Lawn next year, according to media.

Initially scheduled for July 4, 2026, to align with the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations, the event has since been moved to June, the report states.

The multi-day spectacle will feature a range of fan activities on the National Mall, drawing large crowds for festivities.

UFC CEO Dana White recently met with President Donald Trump at the White House and left with the President's backing for the unprecedented event.

"The White House fight is on," White announced on social media following the meeting. Reports indicate that discussions also included Ivanka Trump, the President’s daughter, who is both a Brazilian jiu-jitsu enthusiast and a UFC supporter.

The event will include a full fight card for both men and women, along with fighter weigh-ins and a press conference at the iconic Lincoln Memorial.

MENAFN07092025000045017169ID1110027592

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search