Trump Announces UFC Event to Be Held at White House Next Year
(MENAFN) The White House is set to host a groundbreaking UFC mixed martial arts event on its South Lawn next year, according to media.
Initially scheduled for July 4, 2026, to align with the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations, the event has since been moved to June, the report states.
The multi-day spectacle will feature a range of fan activities on the National Mall, drawing large crowds for festivities.
UFC CEO Dana White recently met with President Donald Trump at the White House and left with the President's backing for the unprecedented event.
"The White House fight is on," White announced on social media following the meeting. Reports indicate that discussions also included Ivanka Trump, the President’s daughter, who is both a Brazilian jiu-jitsu enthusiast and a UFC supporter.
The event will include a full fight card for both men and women, along with fighter weigh-ins and a press conference at the iconic Lincoln Memorial.
