Iran Highlights Strategic Role Of Araz Free Trade Zone On Azerbaijan Border
The Araz Free Trade Zone in Iran's East Azerbaijan province holds significant importance due to its location on the border with Azerbaijan, Nakhchivan, and Armenia, Azernews reports.
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi emphasized the zone's role while visiting the Araz Free Trade Zone pavilion at an exhibition held during the conference“Iran's Free Trade Zones and Investment Opportunities.”
Araghchi noted that the Araz Trade Zone is among Iran's key strategic trade hubs and stressed that greater attention should be directed toward its development.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment