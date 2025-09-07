Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Japan PM Ishiba Says To Resign

Japan PM Ishiba Says To Resign


2025-09-07 06:02:31
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Tokyo: Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Sunday he would step down after less than a year in power in which he lost his majority in both houses of parliament.

"I have decided to resign from the position of president of the Liberal Democratic Party," he said, referring to Japan's ruling party, which has governed almost uninterrupted for decades.

MENAFN07092025000063011010ID1110027268

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search