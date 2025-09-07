From Dance Moves To Hand Signals: How UAE School Marshals Keep Traffic Safe, Fun

For many parents and students in the UAE, school drop-offs and pick-ups are a daily traffic headache. Yet amid the chaos, traffic marshals often bring a surprising touch of delight - some even breaking into playful Moonwalks to lighten the morning rush.

These people, who stand under the blazing sun and sometimes unpredictable weather, are more than just traffic controllers. Over time, some have become community favourites - symbols of safety, efficiency, and cheer.

Recommended For You 'Like a father': Former workers bid farewell to Giorgio Armani

Behind the scenes, traffic marshals undergo rigorous training in safety, traffic control, and communication. Their duties pause during school breaks, at which point they are either redeployed or granted vacation time. Beyond their playful moments, traffic marshals are highly trained professionals. To understand their training, shifts, and breaks, Khaleej Times spoke to a few school leaders.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Richard John Drew, Principal of Jumeira Baccalaureate School, explained,“Our Traffic Marshalls are sourced from two main providers: Transguard, who supply Traffic Marshalls as part of the Security Contract, and our internal Facilities team.

Transguard Traffic Marshalls receive their training directly through the Transguard training program. Facilities team Traffic Marshalls undergo training at the ICSS Dubai Police Academy, followed by practical, on-site training conducted by Dubai Police at the school.”

While they follow strict safety protocols, sometimes a little personality shines through their act. Drew added,“They use hand gestures as directed by the Police; however, Tony, the Facilities Manager, is well-known for adding his own flair-sometimes even pulling off a fantastic Moonwalk.”

olite and respectful at all times

But the role comes with its share of challenges. Drew pointed out,“They are directed to remain polite and respectful at all times and to report any issues or dangerous practices to the Operations team. All incidents must be recorded in the occurrence logbook, and the escalation matrix must be followed as per protocol.”

Typical hurdles include heavy traffic volumes, drivers ignoring directions due to frustration, and limited parking, which leads to congestion and unsafe practices. During school holidays, marshals are either reassigned to maintenance and training or deployed to occasional events.

At GEMS Wesgreen International School in Sharjah, traffic duty has taken a creative twist. James McDonald, Principal/CEO, said,“Some marshals use exaggerated gestures and friendly waves to improve visibility and maintain positive engagement with students and drivers. At our school, it's not just about directing traffic; it's about creating a welcoming environment. This has helped raise awareness of road safety and is very popular within our community."

In fact, one Wesgreen marshal, Ebai Brilliant, has even become a local sensation. In February, Khaleej Times reported how Ebai turns traffic management into a full-blown performance, captivating audiences with electrifying dance moves. Instead of just signalling cars, he grooves and bends, holding up his signboard while entertaining students and parents alike.

Schools also make sure to maintain communication with their marshals through regular meetings. Weekly or monthly reviews between operations teams and head guards ensure that feedback is shared and challenges are addressed.

Seema Umar, Principal of Dewvale School, Dubai (Woodlem Education), said,“Traffic marshals undergo safety and traffic control training, which includes how to direct vehicles, manage pedestrian flow, and respond to emergencies. They are also trained in communication, first aid basics, and weather-specific safety protocols.

“We have four traffic marshals, and all are deployed outside the school every day during peak drop-off and pick-up hours. Some of our marshals use distinctive hand gestures and bright-coloured paddles to guide traffic. One even uses dance-like movements and rhythmic steps-not only to stay energetic during long shifts but also to catch drivers' attention in a fun and memorable way. It's become a light-hearted trademark that both students and parents enjoy.”