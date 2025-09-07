England Thrash South Africa By Record 342 Runs In Third ODI Khaleej Times

Joe Root and Jacob Bethell scored centuries and fast bowler Jofra Archer took 4-18 as England demolished South Africa by a world record 342 runs in the third and final One Day International in Southampton on Sunday.

South Africa sent their hosts in to bat having already won the series with victories in the first two games, and England amassed 414 for five in their 50 overs as Bethell scored his maiden century in professional cricket with 110 in 82 balls and Root made 100 from 96 deliveries.

It was as though South Africa were batting on a different wicket as England ran through their lineup, led by a fiery spell from Archer, whose pace and bounce were too much for the visitors and they were bowled out for 72, with captain Temba Bavuma unable to bat due to a calf strain.

The previous biggest winning margin was 317 by India against Sri Lanka in 2023 and while South Africa claimed the series, England have struck a psychological blow ahead of the teams' three-match Twenty20 International series that starts in Cardiff on Wednesday.

The game was similar to South Africa's third ODI against Australia last month when, having also already claimed the series away from home, they conceded 431 in the final fixture and were bundled out for 155 in reply to lose by 276 runs.

With the series lost, England took the game to South Africa with the bat and with the visitors missing several of their frontline bowlers, their attack wilted.

Opener Jamie Smith scored a brisk 62 from 48 balls before he was one of two wickets for spinner Keshav Maharaj (2-61).

Bethell and Root put on 182 in 144 deliveries for the third wicket as they flayed the bowling to all parts, the former particularly destructive with 13 fours and three sixes.

Bethell reached his first century in any form of professional cricket from 76 balls before the partnership was ended when he was stumped by wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton from the bowling of Maharaj.

Jos Buttler kept the momentum going in the innings with an unbeaten 62 from 32 balls as England scored their fifth highest ODI score.

South Africa slipped to 7-4 in their reply with Archer bowling a lethal spell, including the wicket of Matthew Breetzke for 4, the first time he had fallen for under 50 in his sixth ODI innings, ending his record run.

Archer and spinner Adil Rashid (3-13) made light work of bowling South Africa out for 72, though the visitors avoided their lowest ever score, which was 69 against Australia in 1993.