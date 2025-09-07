Ajay Devgn Engages In A 'Thoughtful Conversation' With Spiritual Leader Gauranga Das

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Bollywood star Ajay Devgn engages in a deep and thoughtful conversation with Indian spiritual leader Gauranga Das.

Ajay took to his Instagram stories, where he re-shared a video originally posted by the spiritual leader. In the collage, the actor and his nephew Danish are seen posing for a picture alongside Gauranga Das.

Gauranga Das took to captioned the post:“It was a pleasure to be invited by Mr. @ajaydevga and engage in a thoughtful conversation.”

“His journey and perspectives are truly meaningful. I wish him the very best for his new venture, LVS, and a successful journey ahead @danishdevgn @lensvaultstudios.”

Gauranga Das is an Indian Hindu monk, spiritual leader, and author. He serves as a governing body commissioner of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), the director of ISKCON Govardhan Ecovillage, a United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) ecovillage community accredited by multiple UN bodies.

He also serves as UNEP's Faith for Earth Counsellor. Additionally, he is the administrative director of the Bhaktivedanta Research Centre (BRC) and a founding board member of

Rishihood University.

Ajay's next include 'Dhamaal 4', for which the shooting has been wrapped up. The film is locked for Eid 2026 release.

The makers recently took to Instagram, where they now announced the shoot wrap, Dhamaal style with a newspaper headline, which had“Dhamaal Times” and“Breaking News” written on it.

“Aaj ki taaza khabar, brought to you by the gang, jo ab jald hi lootne aa rahe hain aapka dil...aur dimaag! #Dhamaal4 arrives in cinemas on Eid 2026,” Ajay wrote as the caption.

The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra,Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present, in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production. Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

The first installment titled“Dhamaal” released in 2007. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary, Javed Jaffrey, Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Murli Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Pahwa, Tiku Talsania and Prem Chopra.

Inspired by Stanley Kramer's It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963), it is the first installment of the Dhamaal film series. In 2011, the film spawned a sequel, under the title Double Dhamaal. A third reboot sequel, under the name Total Dhamaal was released.

The storyline of Total Dhamaal is loosely based on 2015 film Vacation and some scenes borrowed from the 2014 film Blended.