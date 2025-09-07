Trump Set to Skip Upcoming G20 Summit
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump announced Friday he will skip the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa, opting instead to delegate Vice President JD Vance to represent the United States.
In a surprising move, Trump revealed that the 2026 G20 summit will be held at his Trump National Doral golf club near Miami. “It's right next to the airport. It's the best location. It's beautiful,” he told reporters in the Oval Office. Trump emphasized that his family business “will not make any money on it.”
This is not the first time Trump has faced scrutiny for plans involving his properties and international summits. In 2019, during his first term, he abandoned a proposal to host the 2020 G7 summit at Doral amid bipartisan concerns over potential financial gain and constitutional conflicts.
