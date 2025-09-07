South Korean Foreign Minister Mulls U.S. Visit Over Hyundai Plant Arrests
(MENAFN) South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun announced on Saturday that he might visit the United States following the detention of hundreds of South Korean nationals during an immigration raid at a Hyundai electric vehicle factory in Georgia.
On Thursday, U.S. authorities arrested 475 individuals as part of a criminal probe into alleged unlawful employment practices. According to a local news agency, more than 300 of those detained were South Korean citizens.
“We are deeply concerned and feel a heavy sense of responsibility over the arrests of our nationals,” Cho stated during an urgent meeting with vice ministers and senior officials from the Foreign Ministry and overseas missions.
He added, “We will discuss sending a senior Foreign Ministry official to the site without delay, and, if necessary, I will personally travel to Washington to hold consultations with the US administration.”
The South Korean Foreign Ministry said it expressed “concern and regret through the US Embassy in Seoul” on Thursday.
The Georgia plant, a joint venture between Hyundai and LG, has been hailed by state officials as a landmark project. Governor Brian Kemp described it as the “largest economic development project in Georgia history” when it was unveiled in 2023.
Still under construction, the plant was expected to be fully operational next year, but the future timeline is now uncertain following the raid.
