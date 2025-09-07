Poland Police Launch Probe into Israeli Defense Firms Over Gaza Genocide
(MENAFN) Israeli defense companies encountered intense scrutiny at Poland’s MSPO defense expo this week, as law enforcement questioned several employees about their roles in the ongoing genocidal war in Gaza.
Media reports that a complaint from a Polish journalist triggered the police inquiries, targeting representatives from major Israeli firms including Elbit Systems and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. Of the ten individuals questioned, two had already left Poland prior to the summons.
The MSPO event, held September 2-5 in Kielce and hailed by organizers as one of Europe’s premier defense industry shows, drew military officials, corporate representatives, and delegations from numerous countries. Israel’s delegation featured Elbit Systems, Rafael, Israel Aerospace Industries, Bird Aerosystems, D-Fend Solutions, and Smart Shooter.
The expo also saw a sharp protest, with activists dousing the Elbit Systems booth in a pungent red paint. Demonstrators accused the Israeli companies of “cooperating in the murder of defenseless Palestinians” and equated their participation to “collaborating with Nazi Germany.”
Authorities confirmed that a formal investigation into the incident is underway.
The backdrop to these tensions is the ongoing Israeli campaign in Gaza, which marked its 700th day on Friday. The conflict has resulted in at least 64,300 Palestinian deaths and left the Gaza Strip devastated and facing famine.
In a significant international development last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to Gaza.
Furthermore, Israel is currently subject to a genocide case at the International Court of Justice tied to its actions in the enclave.
