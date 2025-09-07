Engineer Rashid Attacked In Tihar Jail, His Party Says 'Systematic Targeting Of Kashmiris'

Engineer Rashid, a Member of Parliament from Baramulla and head of the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), was attacked by transgender inmates in Tihar Jail, Delhi. The incident happened about a week ago, according to sources and the AIP statement. Rashid was pushed by a group of inmates, and a gate was thrown at him. The AIP claimed this could have been fatal and called it a deliberate attempt to harm him. Rashid sustained minor injuries and is currently lodged in jail number 3 of Tihar, which houses three transgender inmates.

Prison sources confirmed the attack happened after an argument between Rashid and the transgender inmates in the jail. However, they rejected claims of any murder conspiracy and said the matter was being investigated.

The AIP accused prison authorities of placing Kashmiri inmates with male transgender prisoners on purpose. They claimed, as reported by The Times of India this was part of a 'systematic campaign' against Kashmiris over the past three months. Rashid told his lawyer that some transgender inmates in jail were HIV positive and had the support of 'notorious gangsters'. According to him, these inmates were used to provoke and attack Kashmiri detainees.

The AIP also said Kashmiri inmates faced attacks and humiliation, especially when they offered prayers. They accused authorities of trying to disturb their religious practices, the TOI reported.

AIP demanded an independent investigation into the matter and called for immediate steps to protect Engineer Rashid and all Kashmiri detainees in Tihar Jail.

About separatist Engineer Rashid

Engineer Rashid, whose actual name is Sheikh Abdul Rashid, is a Kashmiri separatist politician and a current Member of Parliament representing the Baramulla constituency in Jammu and Kashmir, India. He is the founder and patron of the Jammu and Kashmir Awami Ittehad Party and is widely known for his outspoken speeches against the ruling parties.

Earlier, he served as a member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly from the Langate constituency in Handwara. Rashid has a controversial history of arrests, including a 2005 detention for allegedly supporting militants, which was later dropped on humanitarian grounds, and an arrest under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in August 2019 for terror funding charges.

Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir

Despite being jailed during the 2024 parliamentary elections, Rashid successfully contested and won the Lok Sabha seat from Baramulla. He remained in custody and was unable to attend parliamentary sessions. In September 2024, he was granted interim bail to campaign for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. His bail was extended multiple times, allowing him to participate in election activities and witness the results, before he was sent back to prison after the final extension ended in late October 2024.