Protests Erupt in Europe to Denounce Gaza Genocide
(MENAFN) Thousands of protesters flooded streets in key European cities on Saturday, demanding an end to Israel’s ongoing military assault on the Gaza Strip, which they denounced as genocide.
In Paris, demonstrators waving Palestinian flags gathered at the iconic Place de la République, chanting slogans including “Gaza, Paris is with you” and “Long live Palestinian resistance.” The rally urged the French government to impose sanctions on Tel Aviv and called for boycotts of international brands perceived to support Israel.
Families with children joined the march, while one activist released two white doves symbolizing peace. Others carried sacks of flour to spotlight the famine devastating Gaza.
Among the participants was Gabrielle Cathala, a lawmaker from the France Unbowed (LFI) party, who had previously been aboard the humanitarian aid ship Handala, seized by Israel in July.
In Stockholm, hundreds gathered at Odenplan Square for a protest organized by civil society groups. Demonstrators held banners stating “Stop the famine in Gaza,” “Children are being killed,” and “Schools and hospitals are being bombed.” They marched to the Swedish Foreign Ministry, demanding the government end its silence and act against Israel’s offensive and occupation plans in Gaza.
Speaking to media, activist Fredrik Johansson denounced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies, asserting that his aim extends beyond defeating Hamas to forcibly displacing Gazans and annexing the territory.
“Collectively punishing an entire population is a war crime,” Johansson said, emphasizing that Israeli violations have persisted for decades, not just since October 7, 2023.
The protests come amid nearly two years of what critics call a genocide in Gaza. According to Gaza health authorities, Israel’s military campaign since October 2023 has killed over 64,000 Palestinians, plunging the enclave into famine.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Additionally, Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice related to its actions in the territory.
In Paris, demonstrators waving Palestinian flags gathered at the iconic Place de la République, chanting slogans including “Gaza, Paris is with you” and “Long live Palestinian resistance.” The rally urged the French government to impose sanctions on Tel Aviv and called for boycotts of international brands perceived to support Israel.
Families with children joined the march, while one activist released two white doves symbolizing peace. Others carried sacks of flour to spotlight the famine devastating Gaza.
Among the participants was Gabrielle Cathala, a lawmaker from the France Unbowed (LFI) party, who had previously been aboard the humanitarian aid ship Handala, seized by Israel in July.
In Stockholm, hundreds gathered at Odenplan Square for a protest organized by civil society groups. Demonstrators held banners stating “Stop the famine in Gaza,” “Children are being killed,” and “Schools and hospitals are being bombed.” They marched to the Swedish Foreign Ministry, demanding the government end its silence and act against Israel’s offensive and occupation plans in Gaza.
Speaking to media, activist Fredrik Johansson denounced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies, asserting that his aim extends beyond defeating Hamas to forcibly displacing Gazans and annexing the territory.
“Collectively punishing an entire population is a war crime,” Johansson said, emphasizing that Israeli violations have persisted for decades, not just since October 7, 2023.
The protests come amid nearly two years of what critics call a genocide in Gaza. According to Gaza health authorities, Israel’s military campaign since October 2023 has killed over 64,000 Palestinians, plunging the enclave into famine.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Additionally, Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice related to its actions in the territory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- Next Generation Management Corp. (OTC: NGMC) Announces Strategic Shift Toward Digital Commerce Acquisitions
- What Is The Growth Rate Of The Europe Baby Food And Infant Formula Market In 2025?
- What Does The Europe Cryptocurrency Market Report Reveal For 2025?
CommentsNo comment