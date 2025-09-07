London Authorities Detain 150 Protesters at Pro-Palestine Action Rally
(MENAFN) Authorities detained approximately 150 demonstrators on Saturday during a pro-Palestine Action rally in central London, according to a statement posted on social media by London’s Metropolitan Police.
Officers reported that arrests were made for various offenses, including "assault on a police officer" and "expressing support for a proscribed organisation."
The demonstration, organized by campaign group Defend Our Juries, drew an estimated 1,500 participants to Parliament Square, adjacent to Westminster Abbey. Protesters carried signs stating, "I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action."
Saturday’s incident follows a larger wave of arrests on August 9, when 532 individuals were taken into custody during a similar action in support of Palestine Action.
In July, UK lawmakers officially classified Palestine Action as a terrorist organization. The decision came after members of the group stormed Royal Air Force Brize Norton in June.
