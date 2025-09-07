Sikkim CM Extends Wishes To People On Auspicious 'Pang Lhabasol' Festival

MENAFN - IANS) Gangtok, Sep 7 (IANS) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of 'Pang Lhabsol', one of Sikkim's most significant festivals.

In his message, Tamang described Pang Lhabsol as a unique festival that embodies both spiritual reverence and communal harmony.

“I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to the people of Sikkim on the auspicious occasion of Pang Lhabsol,” the Chief Minister said.

He highlighted that the festival holds a special place in Sikkim's cultural and spiritual traditions as it commemorates the consecration of Mount Khangchendzonga as the guardian deity of the state. It also celebrates the historic bond of brotherhood between the Lepcha and Bhutia communities, solemnised at Kabi Lungchok.

“This great festival has earned a special place in our cultural and spiritual heritage. It reminds us of the tradition of honouring Khangchendzonga Parbat as the guardian god of Sikkim and reflects the historical brotherhood relationship between the Lepcha and Bhotia communities,” Tamang said.

The Chief Minister prayed for the blessings of the revered guardian deity to guide the state on the path of peace, unity, and prosperity.

“On this sacred occasion, I pray to our guardian deity to continue to bless Sikkim with peace, unity, and harmony. May we be guided on the path of progress and prosperity, and may our people be endowed with happiness, abundance, and well-being,” he added.

Pang Lhabsol, which is unique to Sikkim, is observed with elaborate rituals and cultural performances across the state. The festival not only pays tribute to Mount Kangchenjunga but also reaffirms the commitment to preserving harmony among Sikkim's diverse communities.

Traditional masked dances, prayers, and community feasts mark the celebrations, which draw participation from all sections of society.

The Chief Minister's message underscored the festival's relevance in contemporary times, as a reminder of unity and cultural pride.

“I pray for continuous blessings from our guardian god to maintain peace, unity, and harmony in Sikkim. Wishing our state progress, prosperity, and happiness, I extend my best wishes on this great day,” Tamang said.