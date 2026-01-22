Zelensky: Returning From Davos With Agreements On New Air Defense Package

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Davos. Support for Ukraine. Air defense for Ukraine. Meetings for Ukraine. We are returning home with agreements on a new package of critically needed air defense for the protection of our people," the President wrote.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky participated in the Davos forum.

meets global business, finance and energy leaders in Davo

On the sidelines of the forum, the Presidents of Ukraine and the U.S. met, with Donald Trump describing the meeting as“good.”

Photo: Office of the President of Ukarine