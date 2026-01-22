Not Acting In Iran Could Ruin Trump's Rep, Even Bring On Civil War

When protests erupted in Tehran, many Iranians were emboldened by Donald Trump's repeated warnings to the regime, assurances to protesters and direct call for them to seize state institutions. His reputation for following through on threats and promises-from Nicolas Maduro's capture and strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities to cancelling Iran nuclear deal, the Afghanistan exit, a Gaza ceasefire and high-profile assassinations of Qassem Soleimani and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi-lent credibility to his words and encouraged citizens to protest despite the risks. Yet if no meaningful U.S. action against the regime follows, that confidence could quickly turn into disillusionment, discouraging future protests and undermining U.S. credibility among both Iranians and potential partners worldwide.

When protests erupted in Tehran in the last week of December 2025, they initially reflected a familiar mix of frustration and despair over economic collapse.

However, US President Donald Trump's warnings, combined with his track record during his first term and the first year of his second term, soon played a decisive role in shaping the protests' unusual intensity and rapid escalation.

Two figures outside Iran were widely discussed in media and political commentary as having influenced the movement. One was Trump, whose repeated public warnings to Tehran about the use of lethal force against protesters were extensively covered. The other was Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's deposed monarch, whose calls for protests and US intervention echoed throughout Western news cycles.

While Pahlavi's statements drew media attention, Trump's warnings, which were widely perceived among protesters as carrying real weight, had a more significant impact on the psychology and dynamics of the protests.

Trump warned Iranian authorities repeatedly – on January 2, January 4 and January 9 – against using lethal force against the protesters, cautioning each time that severe consequences would follow if crackdowns continued.

In his first warning, he also assured protesters that Washington“will come to their rescue” and on January 13 he explicitly urged them to take over state institutions, stating that“help is on its way.” These repeated warnings and assurances and the direct call to action fostered a belief among Iranians that if protests gained sufficient momentum, the US would intervene, which could then potentially shift the balance of power against the regime.

This belief did not emerge in a vacuum. Trump's track record mattered deeply to Iranians. His capture of Nicolás Maduro, following repeated public warnings, demonstrated that his threats could be operationalized.

Similarly, the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities on June 22, 2025, underscored that Trump's repeated threats, including on March 30 and June 12, were not mere rhetoric but could be followed by decisive action. His enforcement of a Gaza ceasefire, after calls and threats to this end, further signaled that he could compel outcomes even in complex international situations.

During his first term, Trump also repeatedly acted on his stated intentions, including



signing an agreement with Taliban that enabled the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan under the subsequent Joe Biden administration,

exiting the Iran nuclear deal after sharp warnings, and escalating pressure on the Iranian regime.