Nine Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Occupation Airstrikes On Gaza City And Khan Younis
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least nine Palestinians were martyred and others injured on Saturday in continued Israeli occupation airstrikes on Gaza City and Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip. Local sources reported that eight people were martyred when Israeli strikes targeted a house in Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in northern Gaza City, while a child was martyred and others injured in an attack on a vehicle in Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis in the south.
Medical sources indicated that the total death toll from Israeli strikes since early today has risen to 21, including 13 in Gaza City. Israeli occupation forces continued their assault on Gaza by land, sea, and air since October 7, 2023, resulting in the deaths of 64,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and 162,005 others injured.
The toll remains incomplete, as thousands of victims remain trapped under rubble or on the streets, with rescue crews unable to reach them amid an unprecedented humanitarian disaster. Palestinians martyred Israeli occupation airstrikes Sheikh Radwan neighborhood
