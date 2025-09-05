Prime Medical Evaluators Welcomes Dr. Dae S. Lee, D.C., Q.M.E., B.S. To Its Distinguished Panel Of Physicians

MENAFN - GetNews)Prime Medical Evaluators , California's trusted resource for high-quality medical-legal evaluations, is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Dae S. Lee, D.C., Q.M.E., B.S. to its panel of exceptional physicians. Based in California, Dr. Lee brings decades of experience in chiropractic care, disability evaluations, and personal injury cases, making him a valuable asset to Prime Medical Evaluators's mission of providing smart, accurate, impartial, ethical, and timely Qualified Medical Evaluations (QMEs).

With a reputation for being dependable, detail-oriented, and deeply ethical, Dr. Lee embodies PME's philosophy of integrity and service. His career reflects a strong commitment to patient care and to the accuracy of medical-legal reporting, two principles that are the foundation of Prime Medical Evaluators.

Currently serving as owner of LEE/Hoyt Chiropractic, Dr. Lee manages patient care, treatment planning, and clinic operations. His extensive role requires not only clinical precision but also a keen ability to evaluate impairments quickly and accurately. Recognized for his expertise in work comp and personal injury cases, Dr. Lee ensures the integrity of evaluations while maintaining the highest professional standards.

Prior to this, Dr. Lee served as an associate chiropractor at Hoyt Chiropractic and held key positions at CAL Medical Services, collaborating with orthopedic surgeons, performing exams, overseeing treatment plans, and preparing detailed medical-legal reports. He has also served as clinical director at Rhodes Chiropractic, and contributed his expertise to Hall Chiropractic and Fountain Valley Chiropractic, expanding his proficiency in a wide range of chiropractic techniques.

Dr. Lee's clinical skill set includes Diversified, Cox, and Gonstead adjusting techniques, electric muscle stimulation, ultrasound therapy, high/low voltage modalities, hot/cold pack therapy, PIR and Active Release Technique, muscle rehabilitation, cold laser and acoustic wave therapy, and non-surgical spinal decompression. His extensive experience ensures he provides thorough, unbiased, and precise evaluations for all cases.

Before beginning his chiropractic career, Dr. Lee gained experience as a Campus Security Officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department and served in the United States Air Force, demonstrating his long-standing commitment to discipline, responsibility, and service. He is an active member of the California Chiropractic Association, American Chiropractic Association, Ichthus Injury Network, San Diego Injury Network, and Injury Institute.

A graduate of Cleveland Chiropractic College, Dr. Lee earned both his Doctorate of Chiropractic and Bachelor of Science, and also attended the University of California, Santa Barbara. He holds certifications in CPR, First Aid, Radiology, and the Chiropractic National Boards, reflecting his dedication to clinical excellence and professional standards.

“As a Qualified Medical Evaluator, I believe in the importance of accuracy, fairness, and service,” said Dr. Dae S. Lee.“Joining Prime Medical Evaluators allows me to uphold these values while contributing to a trusted organization that is raising the standards for medical-legal evaluations in California.”

Prime Medical Evaluators is honored to welcome Dr. Lee as part of its distinguished network of doctors. His proven ability to balance clinical expertise with ethical responsibility makes him an invaluable partner in PME's mission to deliver evaluations that are concise, unbiased, and credible.

About Prime Medical Evaluators

Prime Medical Evaluators is a premier California-based medical-legal organization dedicated to providing high-quality Qualified Medical Evaluations. Serving the legal and medical communities with integrity, Prime Medical Evaluators partners with a network of top-tier physicians across multiple specialties. Our commitment is to deliver clear, fair, and accurate evaluations that support both patients and the legal process.

