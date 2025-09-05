Dreamnudge Officially Launches: A Fresh Approach To Goal-Setting For Creatives And Multi-Passionates
dreamnudge app now available!
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DreamNudge, a new app created by creative, Amy Jans, is now live and available exclusively on Apple. Designed for creatives, multi-passionates, side-hustlers, and ambitious individuals, Dream Nudge helps users plan, track, and follow through on their goals with tools that combine structure, clarity, and inspiration.
Features Designed for Real Life
Dream Nudge brings together multiple goal-setting and mindset tools in one place:
Dream Planner - Weekly and daily planning to stay on track.
Habit Garden - Build and strengthen habits through consistent tracking.
Clarity Catcher - Reframe unhelpful thoughts with CBT-inspired prompts.
CEO of Dreams - Turn overwhelming to-do lists into focused, strategic plans.
Dream Garden - Organize and prioritize long-term aspirations visually.
Mindset & Manifestation Tools - Affirmation creator, visualization tool, and the 3-6-9 method to keep motivation alive.
This integrated approach supports both productivity and mindset, helping users stay consistent while staying connected to their bigger vision.
Why DreamNudge
“DreamNudge was built for people who are balancing busy lives but still want to make progress on their passion projects,” said Amy Jans, founder of DreamNudge.“It's a tool that helps you feel supported, organized, and motivated as you move toward your goals, even while navigating the daily stressors of everyday life.”
Availability
DreamNudge is available now, exclusively on the Apple App Store (search“DreamNudge” to download). An Android version is in development. Users can sign up for the newsletter at DreamNudge to receive updates, tips, and early access to the Android release.
👉 Download Dream Nudge today and start making space for your dreams.
About DreamNudge
DreamNudge is a productivity-meets-creativity app that blends planning, habit tracking, and mindset tools into a streamlined experience. Dream Nudge empowers creatives, multi-passionates, and ambitious individuals to turn their ideas into action with structure, clarity, and flow.
Press Contact:
Amy Jans
...
DreamNudge
Amy Jans
DreamNudge
347-640-4099
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment