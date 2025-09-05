How Weak US Jobs Data Could Impact Crypto Markets
|Health Care
|+31,000
|Ambulatory +13k, hospitals +9k
|Social Assistance
|+16,000
|Family services focus
|Manufacturing
|-12,000
|Transportation strikes impact
|Federal Government
|-15,000
|Down 97k since January
Long-term unemployment rose to 1.9 million, up 385,000 year-over-year, highlighting structural issues . The labor force participation rate stayed at 62.3%, but down 0.4% annually. These trends suggest a late-cycle economy, where services hold steady while goods sectors falter.
For crypto, the impact hinges on Fed actions. Easing could drive inflows, as seen in past cycles, but persistent wage pressures might delay cuts. Bitcoin's technicals show bullish trends, with resistance broken at $113,027 and targets at $113,917 . Ethereum's support at $4,042 offers a safety net.
Overall, the report paints a picture of economic uncertainty, yet it's fueling crypto enthusiasm. Traders advise longing on dips, monitoring on-chain data, and watching for Fed signals. If easing materializes, altcoins like Solana could see 4% moves.
However, caution remains amd if weakness deepens, risk-off shifts might emerge. This interplay between macro data and digital assets underscores crypto's sensitivity to policy shifts, making it a key watch for investors.
Legal Disclaimer:
