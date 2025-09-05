MENAFN - The Arabian Post) decoding="async" alt="" border="0" width="320" data-original-height="667" data-original-width="1000" src="https://www.shutterstock.com/shutterstock/photos/2284924841/display_1500/stock-photo-chinese-god-warrior-statue-dewa-cina-patung-prajurit-2284924841.jpg" onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src='https://thearabianpost.com/assets/aparab-news-post.jpg?v3';" />

A high-level delegation from Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, led by MD & CEO HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, is in the People's Republic of China to boost collaboration with leading firms in solar and battery storage technology. The mission aims to support Dubai's clean energy ambitions under its 2050 strategies by examining advanced practices in renewable energy systems. DEWA Seeks Deeper Energy Ties With Chinese Firms, as the delegation intends, marks a pivotal move in cross-border energy engagement.

Al Tayer and his team engaged with Huawei, BYD, Tesla's battery energy storage plant, Sungrow, and the CRRC Zhuzhou Institute to survey cutting-edge developments in photovoltaic panels, energy storage solutions, artificial intelligence applications, smart infrastructure, and Fourth Industrial Revolution advancements. These interactions reinforce DEWA's commitment to integrating global expertise into its operations.

The delegation includes prominent executives such as Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence; Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power; Marwan bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future; Dr Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources; Mohammed Jamea, Vice President of Clean Energy and Diversification; and Ghanim Al Qassim, Senior Manager of Solar Energy. Their breadth of expertise equips DEWA to absorb and apply technological insights strategically.

Central to the discussions is the seventh phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, currently at the tendering stage. This phase will incorporate 2,000 MW of photovoltaic solar capacity alongside 1,400 MW of battery energy storage, delivering six hours of storage-establishing it among the largest solar-plus-storage projects globally under the independent power producer model. The delegation's visit underscores this project's importance in shaping Dubai's sustainable energy future.

