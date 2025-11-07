'Will Take Every Step For Better Policing': Jharkhand's First Woman Police Chief Takes Charge

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Nov 7 (IANS) Tadasha Mishra, a 1994-batch IPS officer, on Friday assumed charge as the acting Director General of Police (DGP) of Jharkhand -- becoming the first woman to head the state police force in its 25-year history.

Mishra took charge at the police headquarters in Ranchi and later paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his residence in Kanke.

Before her elevation, Mishra was serving as Special Secretary in the Home, Prisons and Disaster Management Department.

A native of Odisha, she has held several key positions during her career in Jharkhand, including ADG, IG, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Giridih and Bokaro, and City SP of Ranchi.

Speaking to the media after taking charge, Mishra outlined her priorities for policing in the state. She emphasised improved investigation, accountability and citizen-friendly policing.

“Every effort will be made to implement the state government's vision for policing,” she said.

“Effective policing depends on the quality of investigation. Special focus will be on strengthening investigations and ensuring an efficient, prompt and robust prosecution system so that criminals are punished without delay,” she added.

Mishra also appealed to officers, especially those at the lower rungs of the force, to treat citizens with dignity and maintain a people-friendly image of the police.

Her appointment comes after former DGP Anurag Gupta retired voluntarily. His request was accepted by the state government.

Gupta, a 1990-batch IPS officer, retired on November 5. He had been functioning as acting DGP since July 2024 and was briefly removed by the Election Commission before the Assembly elections, but reinstated after the poll process concluded.

Earlier this year, in February 2025, the state government framed new rules for DGP appointments under which Gupta was appointed as regular DGP for a two-year tenure.

However, the Centre and the UPSC objected to the appointment, and speculation about his exit intensified, particularly after he was relieved from the charge of ACB DG in September.