Investing In Women Creates Sustainable Solutions For Entire Societies: Kuwaiti Minister
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Minister of Social, Family and Childhood Affairs of Kuwait Dr. Amthal Al Huwailah stated that women in the region and the world are a driving force for positive transformation and for building a more inclusive, just, and equitable future for all, adding that investing in women is not only a commitment to equality but a genuine investment in creating sustainable solutions for entire societies.
This came in Dr. Al Huwailah's speech at the opening of the high-level side event "SheBuilds: Women Innovating Social Solutions for an Inclusive Future," held as part of the 2nd World Summit for Social Development, and attended by HE Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi and UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) Representative to the Gulf States and Yemen and Director of the Unesco Regional Office in Doha Salah El Din Zaki Khaled.
Dr. Al Huwailah said that the event celebrates women's creativity in social development and their ability to devise solutions that make a real difference in communities and people's lives. She noted that women-led social innovation is inherently inclusive, grounded in a deep understanding of marginalized groups' needs and dedicated to removing barriers to participation in development.
Women do not only come up with ideas, rather they are redefining the very meaning of development and justice from a human-centered perspective, Dr. Al Huwailah continued, adding that the workshop will begin with a brief presentation on women-led innovation in Kuwait, showcasing real-life stories and experiences of Kuwaiti women who have creatively and constructively addressed social challenges.
She further said that participants will engage in an interactive experience, a journey of thought and practice that begins with inspiration and culminates in creativity, aiming to empower participants to adopt an innovative mindset in tackling social challenges by transforming ideas into practical, applicable solutions. Dr. Amthal Al Huwailah Kuwait Bourse World Summit for Social Development
