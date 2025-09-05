Former VP Dhankhar To Receive Pension As Former MLA

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 5 (IANS) Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been approved for pension benefits as a former MLA by the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

Following his application in late August, the Assembly Secretariat completed the formalities and started his pension from the date his resignation from the post of Vice President was accepted.

With this, Dhankhar will once again receive a monthly pension and the facilities entitled to a former legislator.

Dhankhar will draw a pension of about Rs 42,000 per month. As a one-time MLA, the basic pension is Rs 35,000, but since he has crossed 75 years of age, he is entitled to an additional 20 per cent, raising the amount to Rs 42,000.

Dhankhar was elected as a Congress MLA from Kishangarh constituency and served in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly between 1993 and 1998.

He had been receiving the MLA pension until July 2019, which was stopped when he assumed office as Governor of West Bengal.

After stepping down from the post of Vice President earlier this year, his pension has been reinstated as per the prescribed process.

According to rules, the pension of a former MLA begins once their legislative term ends, but it ceases if the person is appointed to a salaried or constitutional post such as minister, governor, or vice president.

The Vidhan Sabha Secretariat must be informed of such appointments, after which pension payments are halted. Once the tenure in such posts is over, the individual can reapply in the prescribed format for the resumption of benefits.

Dhankhar followed the same procedure, leading to the restart of his pension. Under Assembly provisions, a former MLA is entitled to a Rs 35,000 pension per month. For each additional term served beyond five years, Rs 1,600 is added monthly.

Thus, a two-time MLA receives Rs 42,000, and a three-time MLA about Rs 50,000. In addition, those above 70 years of age are granted a 20 per cent increment.

Alongside a pension, former MLAs are also entitled to certain facilities as per Assembly rules. With this approval, Jagdeep Dhankhar, who served once as MLA and later rose to hold some of the highest constitutional positions in the country, resumes his entitlements as a former legislator of Rajasthan.