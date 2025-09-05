16Th India-Singapore Defence Working Group Discusses Maritime Security

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Maritime and regional security figured prominently during the 16th India-Singapore Defence Working Group meeting held in Singapore, said an official on Friday.

The meeting also identified means to enhance existing areas of collaboration, especially in the field of training, capability building, industry and technology.

It was co-chaired by Defence Ministry's Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) Amitabh Prasad and Singapore's Director, Policy Office, Ministry of Defence, Col Daxson Yap on Thursday, said a Defence Ministry statement.

The meeting reviewed the progress on the implementation of decisions taken during the last Defence Ministers' Dialogue and various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives, it said.

The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange defence perspectives and accelerate the momentum of initiatives covering the entire spectrum of multifaceted bilateral defence engagements as well as the regional security architecture.

The deliberations were guided by the latest Joint Statement on the Roadmap for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Singapore issued after the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong in New Delhi.

The Defence Ministry statement said that both sides expressed satisfaction at the ongoing defence collaboration and articulated steps in the direction of emerging areas of cooperation and issues about the global commons.

As 2025 marks 60 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore, both co-chairs agreed to further step up defence cooperation.

The meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of India's Act East policy, in which Singapore has played a key role in promoting economic cooperation and cultural ties, and developing strategic connectivity with countries in the region.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Joint Secretary also met Deputy Secretary Policy BG Fredrick Choo. He also visited the Information Fusion Centre and ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Cyber Security and Information Centre of Excellence at Changi Naval Base during the visit.