'All My Dreams Came True': Ederson Bids Farewell To Man City
After finalising his move to Turkey, he then flew back to Manchester to say goodbye properly to teammates, staff and friends.
One of City's most popular goalkeepers of all time, Ederson, says the success the club enjoyed during his stay is a fitting testimony to his time at the Etihad.
“Six Premier League titles in eight seasons. I remember after my last Premier League title, I spoke with Fred Caldeira (TNT presenter) and said after winning four-in-a-row it's like normal now! It's not normal.
“In the future when you stop, you will see you made history with your team. No other team has won four-in-a-row.
“We made history, my team made history. The players, the staff, this club made history," Ederson said.
Ederson added that there will be no one specific moment or memory that jumps out for him as everything was special.
"It's difficult to say one feeling because I feel a lot. For me, I arrived in Manchester so young and with a lot of dreams to wear the shirt. I had the mentality to work hard, give everything and use the experience of the older guys that play and try to win the trophies.
"Our dreams came true and I'm so happy for those moments. I'm happy at this moment in my life. It's difficult to move after eight years; there's a lot of stress to change the house and go to Turkey, but I'm happy and my family are happy. It's the best decision for me and my family," he added.
Ederson joined City in June 2017 in a 35 million transfer from Portuguese side Benfica. He has enjoyed a glittering career in Manchester, winning the Premier League six times and helping the club win the Champions League for the first time in 2023.
In totality, he has made 372 appearances for the club, keeping 168 clean sheets.
