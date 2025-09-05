Altech Batteries Ltd (ASX:ATC) Bearer Bond Funds Received

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce that it has received EUR1M in funds from the remaining Bearer Bond facility in place with major shareholder Deutsche Balaton. The original facility was for EUR2.5M and this has now been adjusted by mutual agreement to EUR2M. The full EUR2M has now been drawn down.

As announced to the ASX on 25 March 2025, the Company advised that it is in the process of selling its Malaysian land to help fund the ongoing development of the CERENERGY(R) battery project and the Silumina Anodes(TM) battery materials project, as well as to support general working capital requirements.

The Company also announced that it had entered into a binding Bond Note Subscription Deed with its major shareholder Deutsche Balaton AG, under which Altech could drawdown up to EUR2.5M in cash in the form of interest-bearing Bearer Bonds.

As the Bond Note Subscription Deed involved the Company granting a security interest over the Company's Malaysian land, shareholder approval was required. The Company convened a General Meeting on 13 May 2025 and shareholders approved all Resolutions put to the General Meeting. The Company then applied to have the Malaysian land security registered with the relevant land authority, being Johor Corp. Although there were no laws or regulations precluding Johor Corp from registering the land security, it considered Deutsche Balaton AG a 'non-lending foreign entity' and advised that accordingly it was not comfortable in registering the land security.

The Company's wholly owned subsidiary Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. is the holder of the lease agreement over the Malaysian land. The only asset of value within Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. is the lease agreement over the Malaysian land. In order to provide the security to Deutsche Balaton AG so as to drawdown the Bearer Bonds, the Company enforced security over the shares of Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. in favour of Deutsche Balaton AG in lieu of the land security.

On 20 August 2025, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Altech Chemicals Australia Pty Ltd (shareholder of Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd.) executed a Share Charge with Deutsche Balaton AG in connection with the Bond Note Subscription Deed. Pursuant to the Share Charge, Altech Chemicals Australia Pty Ltd has offered as a continuing Security for the due and punctual payment of all the requirements of the Bond Note Subscription Deed, charged all its rights, title and interest to all of the shares held in Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. in favour of Deutsche Balaton AG. The Security is a continuing security and will extend to the ultimate balance of the due and punctual payment of all the requirements of the Bond Note Subscription Deed.

On 20 August 2025, the Company executed an Amendment Deed to the Bond Note Subscription Deed. Under the terms of the Amendment Deed, the agreed amount of bonds available to be drawdown was reduced from EUR2.5M to EUR2.0M. Additionally, the Company's Meckering land was offered as additional security for the due and punctual payment of all the requirements of the Bond Note Subscription Deed.

Altech Meckering Pty Ltd, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary and holder of the Meckering land, has entered into a mortgage over the Meckering Land in favour of Deutsche Balaton AG as a continuing Security for the due and punctual payment of all the requirements of the Bond Note Subscription Deed.





Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

