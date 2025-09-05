Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Participates In 9Th Africa Aviation Summit In Kigali


2025-09-05 04:01:42
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) is participating in the 9th Aviation Africa Summit, organized by the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), currently taking place in Kigali, Rwanda.
QCAA Acting President Mohamed Faleh Al Hajri is heading Qatar's delegation to the event, which began today and will continue over two days.
The summit addresses several key themes, including the future of the aviation industry in Africa, prospects for sector growth, sustainability, safety, risk assessment, and the challenges facing aviation. It also covers airport development and emerging technologies in the field.
In his opening remarks during the 'Regional Cooperation' session, Al Hajri emphasized that the future of aviation in Africa hinges on enhanced cooperation between governments, regulatory bodies, and regional and international organizations. He reaffirmed Qatar's commitment - as a strategic partner of AFCAC - to supporting such cooperation and working with African nations to build capacity and unlock the full potential of the continent's aviation sector.
Al Hajri also highlighted Qatar's role in supporting Africa's aviation agenda on the international stage, particularly through the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
He noted that the Qatar Airways network of passenger and cargo services plays a vital role in connecting Africa with the rest of the world, significantly contributing to air connectivity, as well as the promotion of trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.
He concluded by stressing that Qatar's partnership with AFCAC and civil aviation authorities across African countries reflects not only its commitment to cooperation with the continent, but also its prominent role in shaping the future of global aviation.

