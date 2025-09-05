Qatar Participates In 9Th Africa Aviation Summit In Kigali
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) is participating in the 9th Aviation Africa Summit, organized by the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), currently taking place in Kigali, Rwanda.
QCAA Acting President Mohamed Faleh Al Hajri is heading Qatar's delegation to the event, which began today and will continue over two days.
The summit addresses several key themes, including the future of the aviation industry in Africa, prospects for sector growth, sustainability, safety, risk assessment, and the challenges facing aviation. It also covers airport development and emerging technologies in the field.
In his opening remarks during the 'Regional Cooperation' session, Al Hajri emphasized that the future of aviation in Africa hinges on enhanced cooperation between governments, regulatory bodies, and regional and international organizations. He reaffirmed Qatar's commitment - as a strategic partner of AFCAC - to supporting such cooperation and working with African nations to build capacity and unlock the full potential of the continent's aviation sector.
Al Hajri also highlighted Qatar's role in supporting Africa's aviation agenda on the international stage, particularly through the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
He noted that the Qatar Airways network of passenger and cargo services plays a vital role in connecting Africa with the rest of the world, significantly contributing to air connectivity, as well as the promotion of trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.
He concluded by stressing that Qatar's partnership with AFCAC and civil aviation authorities across African countries reflects not only its commitment to cooperation with the continent, but also its prominent role in shaping the future of global aviation.
QCAA Acting President Mohamed Faleh Al Hajri is heading Qatar's delegation to the event, which began today and will continue over two days.
The summit addresses several key themes, including the future of the aviation industry in Africa, prospects for sector growth, sustainability, safety, risk assessment, and the challenges facing aviation. It also covers airport development and emerging technologies in the field.
In his opening remarks during the 'Regional Cooperation' session, Al Hajri emphasized that the future of aviation in Africa hinges on enhanced cooperation between governments, regulatory bodies, and regional and international organizations. He reaffirmed Qatar's commitment - as a strategic partner of AFCAC - to supporting such cooperation and working with African nations to build capacity and unlock the full potential of the continent's aviation sector.
Al Hajri also highlighted Qatar's role in supporting Africa's aviation agenda on the international stage, particularly through the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
He noted that the Qatar Airways network of passenger and cargo services plays a vital role in connecting Africa with the rest of the world, significantly contributing to air connectivity, as well as the promotion of trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.
He concluded by stressing that Qatar's partnership with AFCAC and civil aviation authorities across African countries reflects not only its commitment to cooperation with the continent, but also its prominent role in shaping the future of global aviation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment