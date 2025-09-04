Queen's Destiny, Book One Of The Blood Prophecy Series By Barb Jones Delivers A Gripping Supernatural Thriller Where Destiny, Magic, And Ancient Prophecy Collide

MENAFN - GetNews) In Barb Jones' Queen's Destiny, Book One of the Blood Prophecy Series, a young woman's life is upended by a 3,000-year-old prophecy, placing her directly at the center of a battle that has spanned a millennia.







Barb Jones is a literary force to be reckoned with, captivating readers worldwide with her best-selling and award-winning Blood Prophecy and Heaven and Hell series. An acclaimed author in the realms of supernatural thrillers and horror, she crafts gripping narratives that linger long after the last page is turned.

Holding advanced degrees in Accounting, Finance, and Information Technology, Barb seamlessly blends her analytical prowess with her creative genius, resulting in stories that are as intellectually stimulating as they are entertaining.

With multiple accolades to her name, Barb writes with her audience in mind, creating immersive worlds and unforgettable characters that keep readers engaged and coming back for more. Driven by a passion for storytelling, Barb Jones continues to redefine genre fiction, establishing herself as a masterful voice in modern supernatural literature.

This one-on-one interview shares Barb Jones's background and experience writing the first book in the Blood Prophecy Series: Queen's Destiny.

Tell us about Queen's Destiny.

A prophecy three thousand years in the making.

A queen who doesn't know she's destined to rule.

Amber Stone's life as a museum curator in Seattle is anything but extraordinary, until haunting dreams pull her into a mystery she can't explain. When she befriends Chloe, the most powerful witch in the world, she is pulled into a hidden realm where magic, vampires, werewolves, and ancient rivalries reign.

Their lives are forever changed when two strangers arrive with a prophecy written over three thousand years ago. It names Amber as the Queen destined to unite witches, vampires, and werewolves in a battle that has raged for millennia. To fulfill her destiny, Amber must confront past lives, face the terrifying Tall Dark Man, and survive a battle where love, loyalty, and the fate of the world hang in the balance.

Book One of The Blood Prophecy Series, Queen's Destiny is a gripping paranormal adventure, perfect for fans of epic supernatural battles, forbidden romance, and ancient secrets revealed.

What inspired you to write Blood Prophecy Series: Queen's Destiny Book One?

Queen's Destiny was born from a vivid dream I had. As someone who has been telling stories since childhood, I knew I had stumbled upon something special. With this series, I wanted to create a modern-day world where supernatural creatures walk among us, seamlessly blending the extraordinary with the everyday.

Ultimately, my goal was to breathe new life into the paranormal genre, crafting a fresh, contemporary storyline that felt both magical and believable.

How did your background and experience influence your writing?

I've been telling stories for as long as I can remember, long before I began writing them down at age nine. Part of my Hawaiian and Southeast Asian heritage includes passing on stories by word of mouth. My family descends from a line of Kahunas, and I was raised on tales of spirits, gods, and mystical beings. The scarier the story, the more I loved it.

Life itself became research. I've lived in haunted houses and experienced many different phenomena involving the supernatural world, which gave my writing an authentic edge. Today, I still draw from my roots, weaving culture, personal experience, and a lifelong passion for the supernatural into every story I create.

What is one message you would like readers to remember?

The message I hope readers take away from this series is that“Evil Does Not Die.” We often hope that good will always triumph, but in reality, the struggle between light and darkness will always remain constant. That idea is at the heart of my supernatural thrillers, reminding us that the fight is never over, and every choice matters.

Purchasing the Book

The Blood Prophecy Series has received positive reviews from well-known literary organizations, authors, and reviewers around the world. Book Excellence writes,“A gripping paranormal epic that seamlessly blends present-day intrigue with past-life prophecies, weaving a suspenseful tale of loyalty, love, and destiny.” In addition, reviewer Barbara Colvin writes,“I was captivated immediately and left wanting more by the time I reached the final page. Wonderfully written and very well thought out.”

The book is available for sale on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple iBooks, Kobo, Nook, Google Play, and other bookstores worldwide.

