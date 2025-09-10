Rebecca Starr

Lecturer in History of Art, University of Leeds

I studied History of Art for my BA and MA before completing a PhD at the University of Leeds where my thesis focused on debates in 'relational' and 'participatory' art practices. I am currently a Lecturer in History of Art at the School of Fine Art, History of Art and Cultural Studies, University of Leeds, where I teach on a wide range of modules. Alongside this, I am heavily involved with Educational Engagement and Outreach activities. Here, I regularly visit schools and colleges to promote the study of arts subjects at university and beyond, work with community groups and previously co-ordinated the Leeds Art&Design National Saturday Club (2021-2023).

–present Lecturer in History of Art, University of Leeds

2020 University of Leeds , History of Art

