Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rebecca Starr

Rebecca Starr


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in History of Art, University of Leeds
Profile Articles Activity

I studied History of Art for my BA and MA before completing a PhD at the University of Leeds where my thesis focused on debates in 'relational' and 'participatory' art practices. I am currently a Lecturer in History of Art at the School of Fine Art, History of Art and Cultural Studies, University of Leeds, where I teach on a wide range of modules. Alongside this, I am heavily involved with Educational Engagement and Outreach activities. Here, I regularly visit schools and colleges to promote the study of arts subjects at university and beyond, work with community groups and previously co-ordinated the Leeds Art&Design National Saturday Club (2021-2023).

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in History of Art, University of Leeds
Education
  • 2020 University of Leeds , History of Art

The Conversation

MENAFN03092025000199003603ID1110014004

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search