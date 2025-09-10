Rebecca Starr
-
Lecturer in History of Art,
University of Leeds
I studied History of Art for my BA and MA before completing a PhD at the University of Leeds where my thesis focused on debates in 'relational' and 'participatory' art practices. I am currently a Lecturer in History of Art at the School of Fine Art, History of Art and Cultural Studies, University of Leeds, where I teach on a wide range of modules. Alongside this, I am heavily involved with Educational Engagement and Outreach activities. Here, I regularly visit schools and colleges to promote the study of arts subjects at university and beyond, work with community groups and previously co-ordinated the Leeds Art&Design National Saturday Club (2021-2023).Experience
-
–present
Lecturer in History of Art, University of Leeds
-
2020
University of Leeds , History of Art
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment